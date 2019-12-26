Stop branding people as cabals, Shehu tells Nigerians

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has again commented on the issue of cabals controlling the government.

He described those labelled as cabals as respectable persons and advised Nigerians to stop profiling people negatively as cabals because they choose to serve the nation.

According to Shehu it was not true that cabals decide the decision of the president.

He stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today on Wednesday.

“A lot of people who are being dragged into this cabal thing, they are respectable Nigerians who have achieved a lot for themselves and for the nation. They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves.”

Accusing Nigerians of coining the words, he said the same allegations were made against the administrations of former presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

“Nigerians have formed the practice by labelling people that are in some advisable positions of the president as a cabal.

“People should not be labelled negatively (as cabals) simply because they have offered themselves to support the president of this country,” he said.

Shehu also recently told Nigerians that there was nothing wrong with cabals.

