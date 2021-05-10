Stop calling IPOB terrorist group, Igbo group warns Nigerian govt | Ripples Nigeria

An Igbo socio-cultural group in the Diaspora, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has condemned the labeling of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group by the Federal Government.

In a statement the IWA issued on Sunday and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the body also called on Igbo town unions, vigilante groups including the recently formed Ebube-Agu and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to work together for the security of Igbo communities,

The group noted that while killer herdsmen who have been killing innocent people are being pampered by government, IPOB members have been hounded and killed like criminals.

In the statement jointly signed by IWA Chairman, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah, and Secretary General, Oliver Nwankor, the body said it is appaled that the government has not treated the herdsmen as the real killers, murderers, kidnappers and rapists in the society while hounding innocent IPOB members.

“We, the Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly, IWA, have condemned in the strongest terms the Federal Government posture in labeling the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a terrorist organisation.

“These Fulani herdsmen terrorists, who are the real terrorists, are treated with kid gloves by the government while turning around to hound IPOB members who, as far as we are concerned, are not terrorists, but are freedom fighters agitating for a better deal for their people.

“We are not happy at the worsening security situation in the South-East and Nigeria, and by this statement, we call on the towns in all Igbo communities to set up a vigorous and robust vigilantes’ outfit to guard every part of the state.

“We also call on Ebube-Agu and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, to work together for the security of Igbo lands instead of antagonizing themselves and their activities.,” the statement adds.

By Isaac Dachen…

