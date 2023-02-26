Politics
Stop circulating fake elections results, Police warns politicians, parties
Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Politicians, political parties and their supporters across the country not to overheat the polity.
The warning is coming on the heels of circulation of different results of the Presidential and NASS elections held last Saturday.
The warning was given by the Nigeria Police Force through its FPPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a press release he signed and released on Sunday.
According to the release, “Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”
Adejobi added that,”The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.”
Read also:Police responds to video of thugs threatening voters on election day
The FPPRO added that, “We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation. The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.”
The NPF urged Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as “we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections”.
By Yemi Kanji
