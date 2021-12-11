‘Stop complaining of marginalization, grab opportunities,’ Uzodinma charges Igbo youths

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday urged Igbo youths to stop complaining of marginalization by the current administration and instead grab opportunities before them.

Uzodinma, who made the call at the presentation of his book titled: “Reflections On The Igbo Question,” in Owerri, the State capital, charged the youths to remain focused and come up with a pragmatic approach to all matters at all times.

He said: “What I have simply set out in this book is for our youths to appreciate the opportunities before them and embrace such instead of bemoaning the marginalization of Ndigbo and resorting to violence, which is self-defeat.

“They should come up with pragmatic ways of conquering their fear.

“I don’t want our youths to think that somebody is holding down their destiny. I also don’t want them to continue to be frustrated by the deliberate policies of exclusion.

“Instead, I want them to be focused on the larger picture of liberation through technology, trade, and commerce through which we can dominate Nigeria and dictate the pace of development.

“Currently, the evidence is there that it was helpful to us in the past and is still at our disposal today. Truth be told, we are dominating in commerce and trade in Nigeria. But we can do far better than that as a people if we put our thinking caps on.

“In the real estate business in all the major cities of Nigeria, the Igbos are leading. Most standard provisions stores in any remote part of Nigeria are likely to be owned and operated by an Igbo man or woman.

“The second most populous ethnic group in any city in Nigeria outside the indigenes of the city are Igbos. How then do we harness these huge potentials to our advantage?”

