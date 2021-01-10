‘Stop deceiving yourselves, rotational presidency is not solution to Nigeria’s problem’ –Nnamdi Kanu tells Ohaneze

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told Ohaneze Ndigbo leaders that they are being deceived with the notion of a rotational presidency as such will not happen, neither is it the solution to Nigeria’s myriads of problems.

Kanu made the remark in a series of tweets he put up on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, January 9.

The IPOB leader has continued to lampoon leaders and politicians in the South-East who have been clamouring for the presidency in the 2023 presidential elections, telling them they are being delusional as the Northern oligarchy would not allow them get a bite at the cherry.

“The @NGRPresident is a microcosm of Nigeria, a mini-Nigeria. It represents what ails Nigeria from the top. If you think rotational presidency is the SOLUTION, think again,” Kanu wrote.

In another tweet, he posted:

“The tail does not wag the dog. The dog wags the tail. Ending Nigeria is the solution & it lies with you.”

The IPOB leader also lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC), over calls for restructuring of Nigeria.

“Why are you still hung up on RESTRUCTURING when it is in the Manifesto of @OfficialAPCNg, which even had a Panel on it, headed by @elrufai? If they didn’t do restructuring after winning TWO elections on promises of it, what makes you think they will still do it? Think! #Biafra,” Kanu also posted.

