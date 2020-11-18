Stop destroying Imo projects, fight me instead, Okorocha warns Gov Uzodinma

Former Imo State Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, has warned Governor Hope Uzodinma to desist from destroying projects and legacies he left in the state and should fight him directly.

Okorocha who was reacting to the demolition of the Somtochukwu Hospital built during his administration on Tuesday, November 17, said Uzodinma should separate Imo assets from their personal fights as the projects are meant for the people.

“My key projects are left to rot in Imo. My heart bleeds over the present demolition of Somto Hospital. Fight me alone, don’t fight the people of Imo state. Why do you fight the properties of the Imo state government? A fight against Rochas Okorocha must be separated with that of Imo state asset,” Okorocha, who is now the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, said.

But in a swift reaction, the Secretary of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Ray Emeana, said Okorocha did the same thing when he became the governor by destroying projects done by his own predecessor.

Emeana accused Okorocha of demolishing the Eke Ukwu Owerri Market and other structures belonging to the state during his time in office.

“Okorocha did the same thing Uzodinma is doing now. He destroyed the Eke Ukwu Owerri Market where the poor in the society sustained their lives from.

“The same APC that demolished the market is the same party that is demolishing the structure now. This is not what Imo people need as at now, where workers have not been paid their salaries, pensions hanging and hunger ravaging the entire society,” Emeana said.

