‘Stop jumping the gun’, Ganduje warns gov-elect, Yusuf, against issuing directives in state

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has warned the Governor-elect in the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, against dishing out orders when he has not been sworn on as governor.

It was reported that Yusuf had asked people of the state to stay off public buildings and to avoid constructing anything on government lands, schools and other public places.

Ganduje in a statement issued by his commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Friday, described the action of the governor-elect as jumping the gun.

The governor told Yusuf to avoid making needless pronouncements capable of creating confusion in the administration of the state.

He insisted he possesses the constitutional powers to take decisions in the interest of the people.

READ ALSO:Ganduje pardons 12 inmates on death row in Kano

“The action of the governor-elect amounts to jumping the gun by issuing a directive on a matter affecting government laid down policy while the incumbent is yet to run his full term”, the statement reads.

“Until he subscribes to the oath of office as governor on May 29, he remains what he is, a governor-elect, and does not have the powers of the governor.

“All he can do is to reverse some of the actions taken by his predecessor when he assumes office, if there is a valid reason to do so. No governor-elect has the constitutional or legal powers to determine the direction of a state until he is sworn in.”

Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had emerged winner in the March 18 goveenorship election held in the state.

Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now