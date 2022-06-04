Politics
‘Stop killings in South-East to ensure Kanu’s release,’ IPOB tells criminals
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has appealed to groups and individuals behind killings, and other criminal activities in the South-East region to sheath their swords if they are interested in the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu has been in Department of State Service (DSS) custody since he was brought back to the country last year.
The IPOB declared a sit-at-home in the South-East the same year in a bid to force the Federal Government to release the activist who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Several people had been killed by gunmen trying to enforce the sit-at-home in the region.
IPOB had constantly denied involvement in the killings and other violent activities in the South-East.
The IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who made the call in a statement, said people would capitalize on the killings in the South-East to blackmail the group, and its peaceful agitation.
The statement read: “Anybody who wants our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, out of the DSS custody and the realisation of Biafra freedom must stop being involved in criminalities going on in the South-East.
“Our people and the world community should note that most of these heinous killings happen a few days before our leader’s court dates.
“How can the killing of our own people whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi is fighting for their liberation and freedom help in securing his release?
“It will only complicate his case and turn our people against him and against the Biafran cause.”
