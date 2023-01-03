Stop listening to whispering devils, Gov Adeleke berates Oyetola over vow to reclaim mandate

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has berated the former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for insisting on reclaiming a mandate from him.

Oyetola had during his visit to the State on Monday vowed to reclaim power from the incumbent governor, claiming he got a revelation from God to that effect.

Oyetola also expressed confidence on the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the polls in February.

“I know that you are scared by what happened, but God knows how he carries out his plans. Everyone has his challenges. I only went to rest; you see, I am fresh now. I served Osun wholeheartedly for four years without resting, and God intentionally orchestrated my rest for a while.

“God made me govern Osun well. Let our minds be at rest. Nobody can scare us out of this state. I want to implore us to work hard for the forthcoming election. It is very important to us,” Oyetola said.

Adeleke, who reacted to the claim via his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, advised the former governor to stop listening to devils whispering his possible return to the office.

The incumbent governor told Oyetola to stop disturbing himself, adding that the people of the state had moved to “a new governance of openness, accountability, and responsiveness to yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.”

“The holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he could hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for Osun people”, he added.

Oyetola had approached the elections tribunal in the state to challenge the outcome of the governorship election held in July, citing irregularities.

