Stop lying, the whole world saw APC NEC meeting held at the State House, PDP counters Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday knocked the presidency for allegedly denying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting took place inside the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described as unfortunate that the presidency would post a denial even when the media and the public space were already awash “with photographs and videos of the NEC meeting.

The presidency had earlier on Sunday described as “stubborn opinion” claims held by critics of the current administration who accused President Muhammadu Buhari of holding a political meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House.

The statement read: “This is even when the world watched Mr. President addressing the applauding APC leaders, in addition to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, physically administering oath of office on the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, on the floor of the FEC chamber.

“It is a fact before Nigerians that the meeting was physical and only virtual to the extent that some members of the APC NEC members were linked via conference call.

“Moreover, our party refers the Buhari presidency to reports already in the media where the AGF admitted administering oath of office to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee; an event that took place on the floor of the FEC Chamber.

“Such a denial by President Buhari’s handlers has further exposed the decadence in the APC and the Buhari presidency.

“What Nigerians expected of the Buhari presidency and the APC, was to tender an unreserved apology to the nation and desist from further desecration of our national values and official conduct requirements.

“The PDP charges President Buhari to call his handlers to order so as to protect the integrity of his presidency from further damage.”

