Stop making empty promises, lead fight against insecurity from the front —PDP tells Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

In the wake of a cautionary statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari to persons behind the spiralling insecurity in the country, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the President to set a good example rather than issuing threats.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Buhari warned people behind security problems in the country, saying he would soon be hard on them.

This was after the President received reports on series of attacks on (Independent National Electoral Commission) INEC facilities by its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja.

Nonetheless, the PDP via a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan implored the president to institute long-reaching steps towards battling the security challenges.

The PDP said, “On the issue of security, the expectation of Nigerians is that Mr. President should lead the battle against insecurity from the front like he promised during his electioneering.

“But the inactions of Mr President today are responsible for the deluge of insecurity that has affected our nation. The expectation of Nigerians furthermore, is that these challenges should not be limited to the issues of lip talk; rather, they should be confronted so that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed.”

On the 2023 elections, the PDP spokesperson said, “The least Nigerians expect from the President for INEC to function optimally, is for him to revisit the Electoral Act amendment which he refused to assent to.

“He should dust it up and return it to the National Assembly if there are further amendments they should be included. Let them work on it and return it to him to sign into law so that our elections will be better.

“Mr President should also encourage INEC to institutionalise the electronic transfer of results in order to forestall problems that arise in the process of collation. This is not too much to ask.

“As a political party interested in the corporate existence of this great country, we are prepared like we have always done, to offer advice and assist in every legitimate way to help Nigeria overcome its challenges.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

