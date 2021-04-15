Stop playing the ostrich, fix the economy, Obaseki replies Finance Minister | Ripples Nigeria

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Federal Government to find a solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges, instead of playing the ‘Ostrich’.

Obaseki was reacting to a statement credited to Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, who dismissed the governor’s revelation that N60 billion had to be printed to augment the FAAC allocations to states.

In a personally signed statement obtained by Ripples Nigeria, Obaseki, demanded that the government take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

The governor’s statement reads, “Our advice is that we stop playing the Ostrich.”

“While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.”

“The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.”

“Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.”

“We believe it is imperative to approach the Nigerian project with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery because ultimately, time shall be the judge of us all.”

