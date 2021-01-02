Stop politicising security issues, APC governors warn

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Friday warned partisan individuals and groups to stop politicising the nation’s security and economic challenges.

The APC governors issued the warning after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the New Year address of President Muhammadu Buhari to the nation as empty, directionless and confirmation that Nigeria is leaderless.

The APC governors however said in a statement by their Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu that Nigerians should be united in finding solutions to the economic and security challenges facing the country.

Describing the year 2020 as “the most challenging year of the last century”, Bagudu said: “People and nations across the globe are still struggling with the health pandemic occasioned by Covid-19. The discovery of vaccine at the end of 2020 is a landmark progress, which certainly bolster hope that human life will return to normal in 2021.

“Apart from the difficult health challenges experienced by citizens who got infected by the Covid-19 virus, resulting in unfortunate loss of lives, periods of lockdowns in Nigeria and world over as a result of the pandemic, spanning a period of close to six months, created a lot of hardships for our citizens. The adverse economic consequences have created economic recessions for virtually all countries.

“Combined effects of all these have further increased our security challenges in the country. The challenge before us as a nation is to ensure the development of democratic institutions in the country to be able to mobilise effective national responses and resolution of the health challenges created by the pandemic, the economic difficulty and the security challenges facing the country.

“These are not issues that should be reduced to politics. We must appeal to all Nigerian to have a strong sense of national unity and togetherness in responding to these challenges.”

The APC governors however commended Nigerians across party lines for their support in the efforts of government at curtailing the dreaded Covid-19 infection, while acknowledging the “excellent work” of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.”

While noting that the APC was able to inspire the process of producing a national budget for the year 2021 before the New Year, the governors said further: “This new fiscal orientation is part of the change we promised Nigerians. This is made possible given a committed, patriotic and selfless leadership of the legislative arm of government under His Excellency, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Senate President and Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives.

“As a party and as a government, we have set a new standard in our national budgeting system. Already, many of our states have similarly replicated this feat.

‘We therefore also commend all our state legislatures for effectively demonstrating abiding loyalty to ensure that all our governments lived up to our philosophy of change.

“One issue that has dominated public attention, especially in the second half of 2020 was the new wave of insecurity in the country. Beyond Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, sadly we now have banditry in North West, which is as disruptive and threatening as the activities of insurgents.

“In addition, kidnapping activities is rampant in North Central and South West and is spreading to every part of the country. Every Nigerian is justifiably disturbed by this unfortunate development.

“While acknowledging that our security agencies are doing their best to control the situation, a lot more needs to be done. We are confident that our security agencies will effectively restore order and guarantee security of lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country.

“In 2021, we shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes that will consolidate development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration by all progressive states”.

