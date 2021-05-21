Stop rubbishing Buhari govt, Senate spokesman tells Malami | Ripples Nigeria

The spokesman of the Nigerian Senate, Ajibola Basiru, has told the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), to stop making statements that would embarrass and “rubbish the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.”

The Senate spokesman was reacting to a statement credited to Malami where he compared the ban on open grazing by southern governors to the prohibition of spare parts trading in the northern parts of the country.

Basiru, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, who spoke to journalists at his private office in Abuja on Thursday, said “anyone who cannot rise above primordial sentiments and pursue a parochial ethnic agenda need not occupy a position of trust especially at this time of sectional agitations.”

He added that such statements coming from a highly placed official of the Buhari-led administration are capable of making “Nigeria the laughing stock in the comity of nations and also not giving hope to those at the receiving end of the activities of the herdsmen.”

“It was not dignifying of the status of the nation’s attorney-general and minister of justice to make such remarks.

“Those who have no meaningful contributions to national discourse operating on the basis of equity and justice should keep quiet and stop rubbishing the Buhari-led APC government.

“These kind of statements have made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations and they ridicule the administration of President Buhari.

“These statements are not giving hope to those at the receiving end of the activities of the herdsmen.”

