Stop tagging our soldiers as “the bad guys”, Nigerian govt tells Amnesty Int’l

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Amnesty International to stop tagging Nigerian troops as “the bad guys” in their onslaught against Boko Haram insurgents.

The call was made on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who also urged Amnesty International to stop the growing practice of constantly attacking the military and casting them as the bad guys when all they are doing is putting their lives on the line to fight terrorists.

Lai Mohammed who was reacting to accusations by Amnesty International that the military burnt some villages and displaced residents, said that the Federal Government has always taken seriously any allegation of rights violation by soldiers or other security forces.

He said, “I am aware that the Defence Headquarters has responded appropriately to this accusation. The military denied razing down villages and detaining locals unlawfully; that it does not employ arson as an operational tactic; and that looting and burning of villages is the style of Boko Haram terrorists.

“I will like to add that in carrying out their duties, Amnesty International should not cast themselves in the league of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists. They should stop the growing practice of constantly attacking the military and casting them as the bad guys when all they are doing is putting their lives on the line to fight terrorists who have no respect for the sanctity of life, who willfully go after women and children, who attack houses of worship without respect or allegiance to any religion.

“Amnesty International should stop providing succour for terrorists by attributing their atrocities to our troops. Our soldiers, who are defending the country, are guided by extant rules of engagement and operational codes of conduct. They should not be made to look like the aggressors here.

“I am aware that the Federal Government has always taken seriously any allegation of rights violation by soldiers or other security forces. Investigations have been carried out and culprits, if any, punished,” Lai Mohammed added.

Recall that Nigeria Police and the military came under scathing criticism from Amnesty International last year over their continuous use of torture despite law forbidding the practice.

The group also lamented that no policeman had been punished or prosecuted for infraction on the law, adding that an amendment must be made to the law that permits law enforcement officers not to shoot at fleeing criminals, leading to extrajudicial killings.

In a statement at the time to mark the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Amnesty International, through its Director, Osai Ojigho, said the Nigerian government must do more to end torture.

