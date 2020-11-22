‘Stop victimisation of #EndSARS promoters,’ PFN tells Nigerian govt

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Saturday urged the Federal Government to stop the hounding and victimisation of individuals behind the #EndSARS movement in the country.

The President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, who made the call in a statement, implored the government to be sincere in its approach to the crisis and adopt a more conciliatory style rather than confrontation.

He also condemned the freezing of bank accounts of people linked with the protests, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should not give the impression that they are acting in furtherance of a different agenda.

READ ALSO: PFN hails Lagos govt’s ban on religious gatherings

He said: “PFN recognises the right of the Central Bank of Nigeria to oversight functions on movement of funds within the banking system, it is important that they do not go overboard or create the impression that they are acting in furtherance of a different agenda.

“While the PFN will not support any act of criminality, it is of the view that given the range of issues thrown up by the protests, what is required in its resolution is more tact and wisdom.”

Omobude asked the government to be mindful of the challenges of economic downturn and unemployment, especially among the youth, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, increase in the price of essential items and worsening level of poverty among millions of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions