Storekeeper remanded in prison for stealing cartons of fish

A storekeeper, Kehinde Lawal, has been remanded in prison custody for stealing cartons of fish valued at N299,000.

Lawal, who was arraigned before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates Court on Thursday, worked as a storekeeper at M-rag Nigeria Enterprises.

He pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of stealing brought against him by the Police before Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Olagbende, admitting that he stole the fish from one Mrs Rashidat Gambo on the pretext of supplying them to customers and paying for them.

After pleading guilty, Chief Magistrate Olagbende, ordered that he be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Services centre, while adjourning the case till February 13 for a review of the facts ans sentencing.

