Stranded Nigerians in Canada to be evacuated Friday

The Nigerian High Commission in Canada said on Tuesday Nigerians stranded in the North American nation would return to the country on Friday.

The High Commission disclosed this in a memo with reference no NHC/OTT/ADM.56/1 and titled: “2nd evacuation flight from Canada to Nigeria.”

It said the evacuees would depart Canada at 3.00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The commission said: “The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved a second evacuation flight for the airlifting of Nigerian nationals who are stranded in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Boeing 787-Dreamliner, ET 553, operated by Ethiopian Airline is scheduled to depart the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 15:00 hour local time, to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 21, 2020, at 08:00 hour local time and thereafter, proceed to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The airfare is as detailed below: Economy class to Abuja is $1,250 while Lagos is $1,350; Business-class to Abuja $2,800 while Lagos is $2900; Children – $950 while infant – $100.

“The High Commission wishes to inform that in accordance with the guidelines of the Nigerian Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, it is mandatory for all intending evacuees to undergo a COVID-19 test and produce an original COVID-19 negative result, not older than 14 days to departure.”

