Strange disease kills 15 people within two weeks in Delta

A mysterious disease is killing people in Ute-Okpu and Idumuesah communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

No less than 15 persons, ages between 18 to 25, have died in the last two weeks as a result of the strange disease.

The State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has therefore directed the State Ministry of Health to urgently investigate the deaths and identify the cause/causes in order to effect containment measures.

The state government, which is worried over the disease, has however, promised the residents of the affected communities that it would do everything possible to curb the disease.

The promise was made by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye on Sunday, when he visited the area accompanied by a team of public health officials including two representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the visit Ononye informed His Royal Majesty (HRM), the Obi of Ute Okpu, Solomon Chukwuka I, that Governor Okowa had directed that the health center in Ute -Okpu be upgraded to a full fledged Hospital.

He urged members of the community and the people of the state to ensure they embrace good hygiene as the dry season approaches by making sure they cover their food properly, cut grasses around their surroundings, eliminate rats in their houses and also maintain all the COVID-19 safety guidelines like hand washing with soap and running water.

The Obi of Ute Okpu, who welcomed the commissioner and his team in his palace with appreciation, thanked Okowa for the directive to upgrade the health in his community to a full hospital.

The Obi said with the intervention of the government that the people now have hope that an end would soon come for the strange disease.

He prayed and wished them success on their assignment to investigate, find the cause of the disease and proffer solution to it.

