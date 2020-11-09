Strange disease kills two, others hospitalized in Kogi

A yet to be identified disease has led to the death of two persons at a Fulani and Tiv farm settlement in Odo-Ere, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Some others affected by the strange illness have been admitted at some private hospitals and ECWA Hospital Egbe.

A Director in the YWLGA, Reuben Oshagbemi, said the incident was first reported at a private clinic, adding that symptoms of the sickness include stooling, diarrhoea and vomiting.

He added that the Ministry of Health had been notified.

A similar mysterious disease killing people had been reported in Delta State, which the government thinks may be yellow fever.

