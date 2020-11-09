Latest Metro

Strange disease kills two, others hospitalized in Kogi

November 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A yet to be identified disease has led to the death of two persons at a Fulani and Tiv farm settlement in Odo-Ere, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Some others affected by the strange illness have been admitted at some private hospitals and ECWA Hospital Egbe.

A Director in the YWLGA, Reuben Oshagbemi, said the incident was first reported at a private clinic, adding that symptoms of the sickness include stooling, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Delta govt links strange disease in state to Yellow Fever, claims 22 killed so far

He added that the Ministry of Health had been notified.

A similar mysterious disease killing people had been reported in Delta State, which the government thinks may be yellow fever.

