STRANGE ILLNESS: Benue to take samples abroad for testing

Still confused about the strange illness that has led to deaths in Oye Obi in the Obi Local Government Area of Benue State, the state government says it may have to take samples of water, sand, fish and plants in the area for testing abroad.

The town, Oye Obi, had been hit with a strange illness that led to the death of four people.

The state Commissioner for Health, Sunday Ongbabo, who disclosed this on Monday, also revealed that the water laboratory analysis being carried out at the Enugu Teaching Hospital had not been concluded.

Read also: EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudster on FBI wanted list

According to him, further investigation was ongoing using water, sand, plants and fish of the area. He however said there might be need to send samples abroad for analysis.

“We are closely monitoring those who have contracted the disease. We tested for Lassa fever and Yellow fever and the results were negative. So, we are waiting for the final result.

“It is even likely that the samples of water, plants, sand and fish may be taken abroad for further laboratory analysis”, the commissioner said.

Join the conversation

Opinions