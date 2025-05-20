Connect with us

Stray bullet claims life of WASSCE candidate in Ibadan

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, Oyo State, as a student heading to his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was allegedly killed by a stray bullet.

The fatal incident occurred on Gbagi market road in the Egbeda Local Government Area, with reports indicating the stray bullet was “allegedly fired by a police officer in pursuit of a suspect” on Tuesday.

The student was traveling to his examination center “on a motorcycle with his father and twin brother” when the incident occurred.

“A police officer opened fire while chasing a fleeing vehicle,” recounted one eyewitness, identified only as Ajani. “One of the bullets reportedly hit the student. The student was riding on a motorcycle with his father and twin brother.”

Ajani further stated that “The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Another witness confirmed the student’s destination, saying, “The deceased was on his way to the examination centre alongside his twin brother when the tragedy happened.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, “irate youths took the student’s lifeless body to the state Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, to demand justice” and called for the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The deceased student’s body “has been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

