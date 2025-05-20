Stray bullet claims life of WASSCE candidate in Ibadan

Tragedy struck in Ibadan, Oyo State, as a student heading to his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was allegedly killed by a stray bullet.

The fatal incident occurred on Gbagi market road in the Egbeda Local Government Area, with reports indicating the stray bullet was “allegedly fired by a police officer in pursuit of a suspect” on Tuesday.

The student was traveling to his examination center “on a motorcycle with his father and twin brother” when the incident occurred.

“A police officer opened fire while chasing a fleeing vehicle,” recounted one eyewitness, identified only as Ajani. “One of the bullets reportedly hit the student. The student was riding on a motorcycle with his father and twin brother.”

Ajani further stated that “The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Read also: SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

Another witness confirmed the student’s destination, saying, “The deceased was on his way to the examination centre alongside his twin brother when the tragedy happened.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, “irate youths took the student’s lifeless body to the state Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, to demand justice” and called for the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The deceased student’s body “has been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now