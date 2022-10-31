Strike: AA governorship candidate, Balogun, tackles Lagos govt for overlooking extortion of bus drivers

The Action Alliance governorship candidate in Lagos State, Tope Balogun, on Monday, slammed the state government for turning blind eye to the plight of commercial bus drivers and other residents of the state.

Commercial bus drivers under the aegis of The Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria on Monday embarked on a seven-day strike to protest alleged extortion and harassment by the management of parks and garages in the state.

In a statement issued by their lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, the drivers said the charges and levies by the park managers are no longer bearable.

The strike has caused commuters to trek long distances to their various destinations in the state.

The AA candidate, who reacted to the strike in a statement, accused political leaders of overlooking the plight of the common man in the country.

He berated the state government for failing to address the extortion of drivers before the latter resorted to a strike.

The statement read: “It is unfortunate that the plights of the common man are continuously being overlooked despite being the most populous amongst the two divides of the society.

“The actions of the leaders as regards the agitations of the drivers association on the issue of uncontrolled extortions speak volumes on how much they care less about the comfort of the residents of the state.

“It is pertinent to note that the park management committee has the mandate to regularize activities of their staff such that all illegalities and activities of those not associated with them can be curbed by the appropriate authorities.

“Unfortunately, this body put up by the state government to help avert the pains associated with the extortions going on within the state under different garb overlooked the advocacy for justice sort by the drivers union but resolved to ridicule and threat according to the president of the drivers’ association.

“The resultant effects of the avoidable strike going on presently in relation to the economic situation of the masses, companies, organizations, and the government have led to the loss of millions of Naira which will continue to increase the hardship being experienced by the residents from many failed sectors of the economy.

“This strike action is avoidable if the government gave its assurances that they will genuinely regularize the toll collections and stop the extortions. Alas! They feigned impossibility when in truth they are only unwilling.

“It is worrisome to note that the NUPENG is also towing the same line of action, citing extortions also as a reason for impending strike action.

“I join other concerned common men and residents of Lagos State to call on the appropriate authorities to address the demands raised amicably in a bid to mitigate the already poor living conditions of the masses.”

Balogun urged the people of the state to for a candidate with the interest of the masses at heart in the 2023 general elections.

