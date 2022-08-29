Strike: ASUU endangering Nigeria’s education system – PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has frowned at the extension of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying the union was endangering the lives of youths, and the country’s education system.

The union extended its strike indefinitely on Monday.

The varsity lecturers embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s refusal to honour agreement signed by both parties.

ASUU’s demands include a review of the condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of salaries, among others.

In a statement issued on Monday evening by its publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF said the union demonstrated its insensitivity to the plight of Nigerian students with the decision to extend the strike.

READ ALSO: Again, ASUU dashes hope of universities resuming, extends strike

The statement read: “PANDEF is worried over the reoccurring, prolonged strikes by, particularly, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the nation’s university system.

“Overall, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reportedly gone on strike for about 46 months since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

“This is not a situation that should be happening. The federal government and ASUU should be aware that they are endangering, not only the future of our youths but also, the educational system of the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now