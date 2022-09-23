Strike: Buhari’s aide, Ita Enang, defends court’s action against ASUU

The Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta to the president, Ita Enang, on Friday justified the National Industrial Court’s ruling which ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike.

Justice Polycarp Hamman had on Wednesday ordered the varsity lecturers to end their strike and return to classrooms.

The judge, who gave the order while on an application filed by the federal government, said the strike “has done irreparable damage to the lives of the affected students and the country’s education system.”

He added that the industrial action contravenes Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act.

Enang, who spoke on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, said the Federal Government had tolerated the union too long and must take a decisive step to salvage the situation.



He also defended the decision of the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, to approach the court, adding it was in the interest of Nigerian students.

He said: “It would be unreasonable for the Federal Government to stay quiet while students continue to stay at home. The minister did the right thing by taking the matter to the court in the interest of the affected students. He did that because negotiations had broken down irretrievably.

“He has forwarded the order to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, saying that doors of universities should be reopened and normal academic activities should continue. The federal government has tolerated the union for too long.

“ASUU behaves like a political party or a government. As it is now, the union has even lost the followership of most of its members.”

