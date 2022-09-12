STRIKE: Court adjourns Ngige’s lawsuit against ASUU till September 16

The case between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been adjourned till September 16.

Justice Polycap Hamman adjourned the matter to enable both parties to file the necessary papers regarding the suit.

The Federal Government had approached the National Industrial Court (NICN) sitting in Abuja, requesting an order for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume while its demands are being addressed.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said the matter was on Thursday, 8 September, referred to the Registrar of NICN by the Minister, Chris Ngige.

ASUU embarked on a four-week strike on 14 February to press home its demands.

The union made it total, comprehensive and indefinite as a result of the failure of the Federal Government to yield to its demands.

