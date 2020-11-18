STRIKE: FG, ASUU resume talks Friday

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will resume talks on ongoing efforts to end the eight-month strike by the varsity lecturers on Friday.

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday night, said the meeting would hold at the minister’s conference hall.

ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike in March over a dispute with the government on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and funding of the universities.

The meeting, according to the ministry spokesman, would address various pending issues, including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.

