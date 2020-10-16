STRIKE: FG, ASUU to meet again Wednesday

The Federal Government said on Friday it would continue its ongoing discussion with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the reopening of universities next week.

The Spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the decision was to enable the ASUU leadership consult their organs on the conclusions reached at Thursday’s meeting.

He added that the negotiation between the parties would continue on Wednesday.

At Thursday’s meeting convened to resolve the problems that led to the strike by the university lecturers, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said the government had pledged to pay the pending earned academic allowance totaling N30billion to the university teachers.

He added that the money would be paid in two tranches on May 2021 and February 2022.

The government also promised to spend N20 billion on the revitalisation of the education sector in a bid to end the seven-month strike by ASUU.

The statement read: “The government side appealed to ASUU to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform in the meantime, and migrate back to the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) after its efficacy had been proven through the necessary integrity tests. The union refused, insisting on being exempted from IPPIS.”

