Strike hits German rail, four airports as workers demand wage increase

An EVG union organized morning rail strike is set to coincide with strikes at four German airports on Friday morning.

The EVG union, which represents railway workers in Germany, is negotiating for a 12 percent wage increase for workers in the face of rising inflation.

The strike is coming at the same time workers at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart organized decided to down tools in a strike organized by the Verdi union.

The EVG organized strike began at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 11 a.m. local time. The train network was expected to be impacted all day, as

Germany‘s national rail company, Deutsche Bahn, said all its long-distance connections and most commuter trains would be canceled until 1 p.m.

The EVG is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers and is seeking a 12% wage increase, or at least an additional €650 ($715) per month.

Deutsche Bahn has however put forth a pay increase of 5%, as well as one-off payments of up to €2,500, but

EVG said the strike aims to push employers to “finally make a negotiable offer.”

