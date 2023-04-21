International
Strike hits German rail, four airports as workers demand wage increase
An EVG union organized morning rail strike is set to coincide with strikes at four German airports on Friday morning.
The EVG union, which represents railway workers in Germany, is negotiating for a 12 percent wage increase for workers in the face of rising inflation.
The strike is coming at the same time workers at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart organized decided to down tools in a strike organized by the Verdi union.
READ ALSO:Seven people shot dead at Jehovah’s Witness Hall in Germany
The EVG organized strike began at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 11 a.m. local time. The train network was expected to be impacted all day, as
Germany‘s national rail company, Deutsche Bahn, said all its long-distance connections and most commuter trains would be canceled until 1 p.m.
The EVG is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers and is seeking a 12% wage increase, or at least an additional €650 ($715) per month.
Deutsche Bahn has however put forth a pay increase of 5%, as well as one-off payments of up to €2,500, but
EVG said the strike aims to push employers to “finally make a negotiable offer.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...