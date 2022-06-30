Strike looms as Anambra doctors issue warning over rise in kidnappings

The Anambra branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the increasing number of kidnapping incidents, particularly involving its members.

The body urged the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and security organizations to act more quickly to stop the terrible tide.

Dr. Jane Ezeonu and Dr. Dubem Awachie, the Ag Chairman and Secretary of NMA in Anambra, respectively, signed the statement, made available to journalists in Awka on Wednesday.

The doctors claimed that from January to June of this year, at least three of their colleagues had been reported kidnapped throughout the state.

The most recent, according to them, occurred on June 25 when a member was abducted while leaving work in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area.

The state branch of the NMA said, “we regretfully bring to notice, yet another kidnap of a doctor in Anambra.

“On Saturday, June 25, a doctor and member of our association was kidnapped in the evening while returning from work at Nimo, where he works in a private hospital.

“He was kidnapped alongside a friend, a pharmacy student, and were both held in captivity for over 24 hours by their abductors.

Read also: Another strike looms in health sector, as unions give Nigerian govt 15-day ultimatum

“They were only released on the night of June 26.

“The NMA in Anambra deeply appreciates our colleagues, as well as other friends, who rallied round to support the family to facilitate their release,” it stated.

According to the NMA, physicians were law-abiding individuals who carried out their tasks at strange and unholy hours in an effort to preserve the public’s health.

It cautioned that if the government did not take immediate action to secure the people’s security, doctors might not be able to guarantee the provision of uninterrupted healthcare services to the people.

“NMA totally condemns this recurring sad situation which has made life unbearable for the citizens and has contributed significantly to the brain drain in the state.

“We seize this opportunity to once again call on the authorities, particularly the Anambra government, to step up efforts at surmounting the security challenges in the state.

“We may resort to actions to reverse this ugly trend and safeguard our members,” it stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now