STRIKE: Nationwide blackout looms, as electricity workers adamant despite govt’s appeal

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), on Wednesday, disclosed that a nationwide industrial action will commence, “barring any last-minute miracle.”

Joe Ajaero, the National Secretary of the NUEE, made this declaration during an interview on Channels TV “Sunrise Daily.”

This ultimatum came in the wake of a protest by the electricity workers who picketed the headquarters of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Abuja, on Tuesday.

They complained about the alleged failure of the Federal Government to pay the entitlement of former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in December 2019.

Ajaero had directed members to ensure total compliance, vowing to paralyse operations of TCN nationwide over anti-masses activities.

This means the nation’s electricity supply crisis could worsen from Wednesday following this impasse.

During the interview on Wednesday, Ajaero revealed that the situation remains the same while apportioning blame to the stakeholders for neglecting the workers.

He said, “The strike will commence today, barring any last minute miracle.

“The issues are beyond TCN and the Power Minister. There is the promotion issue which we don’t have problem with and will be handled by the TCN. Then there is balance of entitlement of PHCN workers with am agreement signed in 2019. There has been no payment whatsoever by the market operators of the TCN.

“The circular by the Head of Service can only be addressed by the service of the Minister of Labour.

“The Minister of State cannot speak for the Head of Service.

“We wrote about three letters for clarification and we didn’t start with an ultimatum but there was no response which forced our hands. This was after the TCN said it was beyond their capability to resolve the matter.”

