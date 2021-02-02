STRIKE: Nigerian govt, varsity workers meet in Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday met with the university workers in Abuja.

The workers under the aegis of Joint Action Committee had last month embarked on a three-day warning strike over the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties on October 20 last year.

The JAC comprise members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

The meeting which was held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja, was attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and representatives of the workers’ unions led SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim; and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi.

The workers had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on February over the Federal Government’s handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), sharing of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage among others.

