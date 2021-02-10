STRIKE: Nigerian govt, varsity workers to resume talks Thursday

The Federal Government and the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities will resume their meeting on Thursday.

The meeting between the two parties held earlier this month was inconclusive.

But the federal government and the workers who came together under the aegis of Joint Action Committee on Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions agreed to set up a committee to resolve the dispute over Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the N40billion earned allowances.

The Deputy Director (Press) in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Charles Akpan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the meeting would hold at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The workers are challenging the inconsistencies in the implementation of the IPPIS, non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage, delay in the renegotiation of FG/NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement and non-payment of retirement benefits of former staff of the universities, among others.