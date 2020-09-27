STRIKE: No going back, Labour says after meeting with Gbajabiamila | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday met behind closed-doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over its proposed strike action from Monday, September 28.

The meeting held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja and was intended to mediate and resolve the impasse between Organised Labour and the Federal Government (FG).

But after the meeting, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba told newsmen that there was no going back on the proposed strike.

READ ALSO: Planned strike can only bring more hardship for ordinary Nigerians, Minister Lai tells Labour

He said the union would only change its position if the Nigerian government addressed the issues of the hikes in petrol price and electricity tariffs hike.

When reminded of a court order restraining the union from proceeding with the planned strike, Wanna said the union was yet to be served with the order.

He pointed out that there was a ruling of a Federal High court stopping the increase of electricity tariff, but that the government refused to obey the order.

He reiterated that the strike would only not go on as fixed if the government made a u-turn before 12 midnight.

Join the conversation

Opinions