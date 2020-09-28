Strike suspended, as Labour, FG reach agreement | Ripples Nigeria

The Organised Labour has finally suspended its planned nationwide strike after the Sunday night meeting with the Federal Government.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the federal government arrived at the agreement at 2:53am, Sunday morning.

The union agreed to suspend the strike after the government accepted to suspend the hike in electricity tariff for two weeks.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt makes last effort to avert strike, to meet labour leaders tonight

The Minister of Labour and employment (State), Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @fkeyamo, Monday morning.

He said that the government promised to also roll out palliatives in two weeks.

“FG & LABOUR reached agreement at 2:53am. Deregulation to stay as Govt rolls out palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks); Electricity tariffs suspended by Govt for 2 weeks with a joint Committee headed by @fkeyamo to examine the justification for the new policy. Strike suspended.”

Join the conversation

Opinions