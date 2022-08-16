Strike to continue as Nigerian govt, ASUU meeting ends in stalemate

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in deadlock on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting which took place at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja between the representatives of the union and a federal government renegotiation committee led by Prof. Nimi Briggs ended with parties failing to reach an agreement on how to end the six-month-old strike.

One of the ASUU representatives at the meeting told journalists that the committee did not present any new offer at the meeting.

He added that the committee promised that the union’s demands would be included in the 2023 budget and appealed to the varsity lecturers to suspend the strike.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

The union’s demands include reviewing the lecturers’ condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of members’ salaries, among others.

ASUU extended the strike for another 30 days last week, the fourth since the industrial action began six months ago.

