Striker Castellanos nets four times as Girona beat Real Madrid

Girona striker Valentin Castellanos scored four goals to help his side beat La Liga champions Real Madrid 4-2 in a topflight clash on Tuesday evening.

Castellanos headed the opener in the 12th minute, and then ran onto a long ball before slotting past Real’s Andriy Lunin to make it 2-0 on 24 minutes.

The striker, who is on loan from New York City, would later tucked in a cross from Yan Couto to restore the two-goal lead after Vinicius Junior had given Real some hope.

Castellanos again fired in with a header to make it four in the 62nd minute before Lucas Vazquez scored a consolation.

Castellanos is the first player in more than 75 years to score four goals in a La Liga game against Real Madrid. In December 1947, Esteban Echaverria netted five for Real Oviedo against Madrid.

Real are 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more. They play Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg in two weeks.

