Student arrested for allegedly killing, burying pregnant girlfriend

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a male student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend and burying her corpse in a shallow grave.

The suspect, identified as Mumuni Abubakar, and two other suspected accomplices, Huzaifa Shuaibu and Rabiu Adamu, were accused of conniving and gruesomely murdering the victim, Franca Elisha, a Diploma II student of the Department of Library Science in the same institution, and burying her in a shallow grave after a failed abortion attempt.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said they were arrested following a report by the victim’s parents after she was declared missing, which led to investigations that uncovered circumstances surrounding her disappearance, allegedly through the hands of her boyfriend.

“The suspect, Mumuni Abubakar, and two accomplices, Huzaifa Shuaibu and Rabiu Adamu, were arrested on Friday following a report by the parents of the victim, Franca Elisha, over her whereabouts.

“Investigations so far revealed that Abubakar was responsible for impregnating the deceased, and had employed the services of Huzaifa Shuaibu, an alleged abortionist, who reportedly administered a lethal dose of an abortion injection that ultimately resulted in Franca’s death; while Rabiu Adamu, an alleged accomplice, reportedly assisted in burying her corpse.

“Mumuni took the deceased into his room located at students’ community behind the State University, Mubi, for the clandestine abortion on the 6th August, 2021.

“To successfully carry out the planned abortion, the accused invited his friend and student of the College of Health and Technology, Mubi, Huzaifa Shuaibu, who administered the lethal dose of drugs and injection to induce the removal of the foetus, in Franca’s womb.

“The injection allegedly caused Franca some form of delirium, as a result of which she fainted immediately.

“According to confessional statement made by Mumuni, Franca regained consciousness. But in order to perfect the termination of the pregnancy, Huzaifa allegedly administered another round of the injection.

“She fainted the second time and never regained consciousness again and subsequently passed on.

“The suspects have confessed to carrying out the gruesome murder of the victim. In his confessional statement, Mumuni said:

“We carried the corpse and buried it in a shallow grave with her handset, national identity card, and continued with our normal life, pretending nothing happened.

“The Police Commissioner, Adamawa State, CP Aliyu Alhaji, has ordered the arraignment of the suspects in court following discreet investigations, and has assured the family of the deceased student of justice,” the PPRO said.

