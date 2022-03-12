Student stabs mate to death in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested a secondary school student, Samuel Archibong, for allegedly stabbing his classmate to death in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Uyo.

He said Archibong who is a student of Community Secondary School, Aka Offot in Uyo, stabbed the deceased simply known as James Elijah on March 10.

The spokesman urged parents to inculcate good family culture in their children to avoid such occurrences.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had ordered the deployment of a Special Surveillance Unit to schools to check the excesses of students.

He warned students to be of good conduct during and after school hours, saying the command would not tolerate any act of hooliganism.

MacDon said: “This is not the first time we have witnessed an act of this nature and is totally unacceptable.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, is miffed and condemned the barbaric act.

“He challenged parents to enshrine germane family values while school authorities are to discreetly report students with traits of cultism and misdemeanour.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, has ordered the closure of the school to enable the State Secondary Education Board and the Ministry of Education to wade into the matter and restore calm.

