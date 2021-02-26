STUDENTS’ ABDUCTION: Attack on education is a war crime — Amnesty | Ripples Nigeria

Global rights group, Amnesty International, has described the strings of abductions of students in schools in the northern part of Nigeria as war crimes.

Ripples Nigeria reported that in the early hours of Friday, over 500 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State by suspected bandits who invaded the school in Hilux vehicles and motorcycles.

The abduction is the third within three months. About nine days ago some yet to be released students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government of Niger State were abducted.

Also on December 11, at least 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State were abducted by bandits.

Amnesty via its Twitter handle on Friday condemned the unending abduction ring.

“Amnesty International condemns this appalling attack, which is the latest in a string of attacks on schools in northern Nigeria. Attacks on schools and abductions of girls are war crimes.

“Education is under attack in northern Nigeria. Schools should be places of safety, and no child should have to choose between their education and their life. Other children have had to abandon their education after being displaced by frequent violent attacks on their communities.”

The rights group in the statement also called on the Federal Government to take swift action to “prevent attacks in schools, to protect children’s lives, and their rights to education.”

