STUDENTS’ ABDUCTION: Gov Masari orders closure of boarding schools in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state following the abduction of students in the state.

Armed bandits had on Friday abducted an unspecified number of students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Masari, who visited the school for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation, urged the people of the state to be patient and show restraint and understanding.

He assured them that the government would do everything possible to ensure the release of the abducted students.

He was accompanied on the trip to the school top by top officials of the state government.

The governor also met with the school officials, parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as security officials.

He said security agents including the military, the police, and the Department of State Security (DSS) are on the trail of the criminals.

