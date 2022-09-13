Students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest against prolonged ASUU strike

Students identified as members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Students, on Tuesday, blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Shagamu Interchange, to protest against the lingering strike embarked upon by university lecturers.

ASUU-FG tussel had generated heated tension as the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, dragged the Union to the industrial court over what he described as its insistence to continue the strike despite ongoing engagement.

There is no indication that the industrial action which began in February 14, 2022 would be called off anytime soon as both parties had failed to have common grounds.

The protesting students, thus, vowed to shut down the Presidential Villa if the Federal Government continues to play ostrich with the demands of the lecturers.

Speaking on behalf of the students at the protest ground, NANS Coordinator, South-West Zone, Adegboye Emmanuel, said the APC-led government had failed completely in matters relating to education in the country.

He said: “There is no point arguing about who is at fault or what is to be done, it is very clear that the rulers underfund education and the Buhari government is failing in its promises to revamp education.

Read also:SERAP seeks to join Nigerian govt’s lawsuit against ASUU strike

“As it is today, no higher institution in Nigeria is world-class! Yet, our so-called public servants travell all over the world spending billions to send their kids abroad for studies.

“As major stakeholders in the educational sector, we are the ones who can save ourselves. We have monitored the yearnings of students from campus to campus through their social media platforms and also in their public writings. Students all over Nigeria stand with ASUU. Our lecturers suffer the same hardships and mal-developments we suffer. The staff houses are as bad as the students’ hostels. In South Africa, a professor’s laboratory is far more equipped than that of any university in Nigeria.

“We call on ASUU leadership for a meeting as as soon as possible to discuss solidarity actions and plan for the next phase of the struggles.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now