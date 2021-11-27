Students’ body, NANS, threatens economic shutdown if Nigerian govt removes fuel subsidies

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) on Friday issued a warning to the Federal Government over its plan to remove subsidies on fuel.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, on Wednesday announced that the federal govt would remove fuel subsidy in June 2022.

According to the Minister, this would be replaced with a monthly N5,000 transport grant to about 40 million poor Nigerians.

However, in a media address on Friday in Abuja, the NANS President, Adedayo Asefon said the Federal Government embarking on such a decision will further heighten the hardship in the country.

The NANS further threatened to shut down the economy while rejecting the government’s plan to pay N5,000 transport allowance to 40 million Nigerians to cushion the effect of soaring fuel prices.

“Nigeria will be shut down should the Federal Government attempt to remove the fuel subsidy as allegedly being proposed.

“It is merely an attempt to add a new dimension of economic woes upon Nigerians through this removal of fuel subsidy.

“We wish to state further that before Federal Government can take any decision on the removal of subsidy, it must first demonstrate goodwill by ensuring that the NNPC makes the four refineries we have in this country work at full capacity to determine the exact cost of refining the products in the country.

“Nigeria cannot continue to use this cause of the implication of the petrol as the benchmark for determining the appropriate price of the products,” the NANS revealed.

