Students clash in Ogun, break DPO’s head

Some secondary school students in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday attacked the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obantoko Division, Alimeke Ignatius and broke his head in the process.

The students who were said to be from the Egba Comprehensive High School and Asero High School in the state capital had reportedly engaged one another in a bloody clash with the DPO leading a team of police officers to quell the riot.

In a free- for- all, the students hauled stones, rocks and other missiles at each other while blocking roads and causing tension in the area.

Police operatives from Obantoko division were immediately deployed to the area to prevent the clash from degenerating.

The students on sighting the police team, hauled stones at the operatives, one of which hit the DPO on the head.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said: “The students of Egba Comprehensive High School and Asero High School were engaged in a fight and the police from the Obantoko station were called to take charge of the situation.

“The DPO was hit by stones. The students were throwing stones and other objects at themselves during the fight.

“We cannot charge the students because they are minors. We only detained and counselled them, after which they will be released.”

