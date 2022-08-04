Students demand Adamu, Ngige’s sack over ASUU strike

Student Union leaders under the aegis of the Council of Student’s Union Presidents (CSUPs) on Thursday demanded the sack of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, over the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

President Muhammadu Buhari on July 19 gave Adamu and other government agencies a 14-day ultimatum to resolve the dispute with the varsity lecturers.

The union extended the strike for another 30 days on Monday.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the student leaders from over 100 universities in Nigeria urged the President to sack both ministers.

The Convener of CSUPs, Ishaka Yahaya, who addressed journalists in Minna, Niger State, decried the killing of students by bandits in the country.

He said the government’s failure to end the strike would lead to mass protest in the country.

Yahaya said: “It is true when they say when two elephants meet; only the grass suffers. It is quite obvious here that both the Federal Government and ASUU have nothing to lose in this fight.

“This is because while the strike action is ongoing, the salary of the Federal Government keeps flowing and at the end of every strike action, nothing stops the salaries of ASUU members also from flowing.

“The only most unfortunate and innocent victim here, you would agree with us the Nigerian students who have everything to lose.

“Even when the strike would have been called off, so many of the students will not be able to go for Youth Service due to age limit, so many students after graduation would not be able to afford government jobs due to the age limit consideration.”

