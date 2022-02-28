Students in peaceful protests across Nigeria over ASUU strike (Photos)

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday commenced peaceful protests across major cities in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported plans by the student body to stage violence-free protest to demand Federal Government’s immediate response to the demands of ASUU.

I’m Abuja, President of the body, Sunday Asefon, was seen with other students holding various placards in solidarity to demand justice from both parties.

He said: “This is not our destination. We are moving round major cities in Abuja, including the headquarters of Nigeria, to demand our right. The harmful game should not be allowed to continue. Nigerian students have their rights.

“If we cannot be in school, our government officials must not be in office too. We will no longer condone actions that jeopardize the future of Nigerian students. We will not”, he added.

Also in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, students also embarked on a peaceful protests along some major streets holding placards calling on government and ASUU to end the ongoing strike.

Incoming reports show that students also protested in other states including, Kofar Nasarawa, Kano State; Jos, Plateau State; Minna, Niger State and Jalingo, Taraba State, among others.

