News
Students’ loan portal opens May 24
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Thursday portal for student loan applications would open on May 24.
The Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by the Fund’s Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo.
He said the opening of the portal marked a significant milestone in President Bola Tinubu’s desire to provide accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.
The NELFUND boss noted that students could now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations through the portal.
“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.
Sawyerr urged students to access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin their applications.
President Tinubu signed the student loan bill on April 3.
The law allows students of tertiary institutions in the country to access low-interest loans for tuition and other academic needs.
