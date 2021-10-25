Student’s Monday classes to now hold on Saturdays in Anambra due to IPOB’s sit-at-home

The Anambra State government has replaced Monday classes with Saturday lessons for pupils in the state over the every Monday sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

It would be recalled that the IPOB had given a sit-at-home order in the South-East to push the government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The leadership of the group had cancelled the directive in the South-East but the people of the region had continued to observe it.

Following the development, the state government said private and public schools are to resume Saturday lessons in place of Monday’s, which starts from 8 am to 1 pm this week.

According to reports, most of the private schools had resumed since last week to make up for the lost weeks

A circular by the State Government over the weekend directed that classes should hold on Saturdays for the students.

The circular reads: “I am directed by the E S to inform you that the Anambra State Govt. has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Mondays.

READ ALSO: IPOB denies report of sit-at-home directive for Mon, Tues

“All HMs are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will hold on Saturdays.

“Every permission for absent from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the E S following due process. Saturday classes will commence on 30/10/21 ie next week.”

Meanwhile, the development has been confirmed by the chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Chief Patrick Ugboaja.

According to him, the government met with all the stakeholders in the State on the way forward for education last Friday where the decision was taken.

Ugboaga said: “It’s not a rumour, it’s real. The decision was for the betterment of the children and education in general.

“Saturday schools will resume in the State because of the situation we’ve found ourselves.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now