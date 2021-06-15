Students' union demands removal of Ekiti varsity VC over fraud allegations | Ripples Nigeria

News
Students’ union demands removal of Ekiti varsity VC over fraud allegations
The Senate President of the National Association of Universities Students (NAUS), Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, on Monday, called for the investigation of the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Of Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina, for alleged fraud.
Lawal, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said the call for the removal of the Professor Fashina became necessary owing to the fact that “a lot of damages have been done in the institution since he assumed office.”
He said: “Administrative failures, corruption and incompetence in running the affairs of the institution contributed hugely to the sad development being witnessed in the citadel, adding that for the institution to regain its lost glory “the Vice Chancellor who is the arrow head of the institution must resigned and as well to save himself from national disgrace.
Read also: Protesting ASUU, other unions lock-out LASU VC, students from entering institution
“We have documents of his misdoings, corrupt practices and verified unethical practices, in his wacky way of extorting the funds of the institution as well as indiscriminate award of contracts to his friends, families and cronies without following established procurement processes.”
He urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion by removing the Vice Chancellor of the university in line with its commitment to stem the tide of corruption across various sectors of the nation’s economy.
By John Chukwu…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....