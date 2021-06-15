Students' union demands removal of Ekiti varsity VC over fraud allegations | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate President of the National Association of Universities Students (NAUS), Comrade Ibrahim Muhammad Lawal, on Monday, called for the investigation of the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Of Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina, for alleged fraud.

Lawal, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said the call for the removal of the Professor Fashina became necessary owing to the fact that “a lot of damages have been done in the institution since he assumed office.”

He said: “Administrative failures, corruption and incompetence in running the affairs of the institution contributed hugely to the sad development being witnessed in the citadel, adding that for the institution to regain its lost glory “the Vice Chancellor who is the arrow head of the institution must resigned and as well to save himself from national disgrace.

“We have documents of his misdoings, corrupt practices and verified unethical practices, in his wacky way of extorting the funds of the institution as well as indiscriminate award of contracts to his friends, families and cronies without following established procurement processes.”

He urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion by removing the Vice Chancellor of the university in line with its commitment to stem the tide of corruption across various sectors of the nation’s economy.

By John Chukwu…

