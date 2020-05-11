Study reveals why men may be more vulnerable to covid-19 infection

The results of a big European study has showed that men’s blood have higher levels than women’s of a key enzyme used by the new coronavirus to infect cells- a finding which may help explain why men are more vulnerable to infection with COVID-19.

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is found in the heart, kidneys and other organs. In COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, it is thought to play a role in how the infection progresses into the lungs.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, also found that widely-prescribed drugs called ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) did not lead to higher ACE2 concentrations and should therefore not increase the COVID-19 risk for people taking them.

Meanwhile, the British government said non-essential retailers would not go back to work until June at the earliest while other sectors will not go back to work until July at the earliest, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“There’s the other changes for things like non essential retail and people going back to school, particularly primary school, which won’t start until the earliest on the first of June, subject to conditions,” Raab said.

“Starting from the 4th of July at the very earliest; those other sectors where they are inherently more difficult to control because people are mixing together and it’s difficult to maintain the social distancing, we wouldn’t be able to say that we would start them at least until the 4th of July.”

